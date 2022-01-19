What Has Happened to the Cast of “How I Met Your Mother”?

How I Met Your Mother was a pop culture phenomenon during its nine-season run and for many years afterward.

It’s a show that’s elicited as many laughs as it has tears.

How I Met Your Mother, directed by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, told the love story of leading man Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) in reverse, culminating in his meeting with his children’s mother.

Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin), Jason Segel (Marshall Eriksen), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson), and Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky) co-starred alongside Radnor in the film.

The late Bob Saget narrated as a future version of Ted Mosby in the CBS series, which ran from 2005 to 2014.

In 2016, Radnor told HuffPost Live, “Something about How I Met Your Mother always upended your expectations.”

“It always made you cry, and it was never what you expected.”

The finale of the critically acclaimed show had been planned for years.

When HIMYM ended in 2014, however, longtime fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the series finale due to its contentious conclusion.

Smulders defended the sitcom’s final moments four years later.

“I will say,” she told Newsweek in December 2018, “I’ve had people tell me that when they binge watch it [now], they don’t really have a problem with the ending.”

“They understand what I’m saying.

That was, in some ways, what our creator had in mind from the start.”

A spinoff series titled How I Met Your Dad, starring Bays, Thomas, and Emily Spivey, was announced shortly after the show ended.

The project was eventually shelved, but Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, coexecutive producers on This Is Us, were tapped to revive it two years later.

After being promoted to executive producersco-showrunners on This Is Us, Aptaker and Berger quickly found themselves too busy to juggle developing the sitcom spinoff.

Alison Bennett, a writer and producer best known for her work on FX’s You’re the Worst, took over the following year.

Hilary Duff will star in the spinoff, which will premiere in April 2021.

Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Surah star in the show.

