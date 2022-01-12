What Has Happened to the Cast of ‘Lizzie McGuire’?

What Happened to the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Cast?

Hilary Duff’s breakout role on Lizzie McGuire led to years of success for the actress, which she continues to enjoy today, while her costars took slightly different paths.

Duff (Lizzie McGuire), Lalaine (Miranda Sanchez), Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire), Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire), and Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire) starred in the sitcom, which ran for two seasons and 65 episodes from 2001 to 2004.

In 2003, Duff starred alongside several of her co-stars and some newcomers in the critically acclaimed Lizzie McGuire Movie.

The show was so popular that Disney(plus) announced a revival in August 2019.

Duff agreed to reprise her role in the follow-up series, which would follow Lizzie as she struggled to adjust to life in New York City.

“Lizzie has also matured; she is older, wiser, and has a significantly larger shoe budget.

She’s working as an apprentice to a fancy New York decorator right now, and she’s living the dream,” the Younger star revealed at the D-23 expo at the time.

“She’s married to the perfect man, who owns a posh restaurant and is about to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

Duff used her Instagram Stories to talk about how excited she is to see the character again.

“I’m at a loss for words at the moment.”

It’s insane.

“I had been missing her terribly,” she confessed.

“I believe now is a fantastic time for her to return in her thirties.”

She’s everyone’s best friend, and I’m looking forward to embarking on this new adventure with her.”

Later on, Todd, Carradine, Thomas, and Lamberg joined the project, and the “So Yesterday” singer teased what the revival would entail.

“I thought it would be a really fun experience to go through it with her because she has a completely different life than Hilary — she doesn’t have kids,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019.

“I think it’ll be a really good mix of giving everyone what they want from the show in the past, as well as a new fresh show and her at 30, which looks completely different,” she says.

Terri, the series’ creator and showrunner, hit a snag in January 2020.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

‘Lizzie McGuire’ Cast: Where Are They Now?