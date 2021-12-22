What Has Happened to the Cast of “Miss Congeniality”?

Changing people’s perceptions of beauty pageants

Miss Congeniality is a 2000 hit film that follows FBI agent Gracie (Sandra Bullock) as she goes undercover at a beauty pageant to prove herself to her male coworkers (Benjamin Bratt and Ernie Hudson).

Because Gracie has always been a tomboy, the pageant’s director, Kathy Morningside (Candice Bergen), enlists the help of makeover expert Victor Melling (Michael Caine) to get her ready for the competition.

Throughout the film, the cop forms unexpected friendships and romances, and she is taken aback when she discovers the life-threatening events taking place at the pageant.

In a 2000 interview, Ellen DeGeneres revealed that the rom-com was based on her.

“The writer saw me [on TV]learning how to walk in a dress and heels when I was getting ready to cohost the Emmys,” she said at the time, according to Parade magazine.

“At the time, my stylist, a man, was teaching me, and it was hysterical.

When the writer of Miss Congeniality saw it, he thought it was brilliant.”

Despite the fact that the film is based on the TV host, Bullock felt a strong connection to Grace, later admitting that the combat scenes — in which she performed many of her own stunts — were easier to film than the pageant scenes.

She also admitted to trying to cut the swimsuit scene, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“That was a major irritant for me.

“I tried so many times to get it written down,” the Speed star revealed.

‘It’s written in the script.

We shot it already—outside in San Antonio.”

See what the cast is up to today in the gallery below.

‘Miss Congeniality’ Cast: Where Are They Now?