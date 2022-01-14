What Has Happened to the Cast of Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101”?

Are you ready? Nickelodeon viewers were in for a treat in 2005 when Zoey 101 introduced them to the Pacific Coast Academy students.

The show followed Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears) and her brother, Dustin Brooks (Paul Butcher), as they attended a fictional boarding school and made friends.

The teen drama was a hit right away and went on to win a slew of awards, including an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Children’s Program in 2005.

When Spears announced in December 2007 that she was expecting her first child at the age of 16, things took a turn.

Zoey 101 ended in May 2008, despite the fact that Spears’ pregnancy was not the reason for the show’s cancellation.

Many of the cast members have expressed interest in a possible revival since the show ended, and even Britney Spears has said she would be willing to return.

“Zoey was the problem-solver and all-rounder.

But we need to give her more depth,” the Mississippi native told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2020, speculating on where her character might appear next.

“She and Chase would have a tangled love story.”

They wouldn’t have just left PCA and married, in my opinion.

“Perhaps Zoey would be working in the fashion industry in some capacity.”

“I’ve had conversations,” Spears told E! News in July 2020, “and we want to be able to tell everyone’s story the best way we can, and finding the right home for it, I think that’s the most important part right now.”

These discussions took place before the [coronavirus]quarantine.

… We’re still having them, but at a slower pace.”

Several cast members later collaborated on a reimagined version of the Zoey 101 theme song “Follow Me,” but the idea did not go over well with everyone.

Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole Bristow, admitted in January 2022 that she didn’t get involved because of her ongoing feud with Britney Spears.

“After she tried to use me recently, I thought we were fine.”

