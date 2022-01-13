What Has Happened to the Cast of ‘Seinfeld’?

It’s hard to believe, but a show about nothing became a show that everyone talked about 30 years ago.

No one expected Seinfeld, the NBC sitcom created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld about friends living in Manhattan, to last nine seasons when it premiered on July 5, 1989.

It aired for 180 episodes and received 68 Emmy nominations, winning ten of them.

The show’s beginnings, on the other hand, were a little different.

Jerry Seinfeld’s character Jerry, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character Elaine, Jason Alexander’s character George, and Michael Richards’ character Kramer were originally a trio.

“There were only three people in the pilot.”

“We were going to have a cast of four, and the woman was going to be a waitress, but when the series got picked up, we changed the waitress to Elaine,” David told Rolling Stone in 2014.

When it came to the concept, David and Seinfeld came up with it while grocery shopping together, discussing the products on the shelves and realizing they were having a funny conversation.

“We both realized that this is the kind of dialogue we’ve never really heard on television, or even in movies,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star explained.

“So that was sort of the foundation — just the way we communicated and the topics we discussed.”

The pair also wanted the stand-up routines, which opened each episode, to be a part of the show’s premise, showing how comedians get their material from friends.

The title was almost Seinfeld-esque (How a Comedian Gets His Material).

Despite the title, the series had a huge impact on viewers and the cast, thanks in part to their incredible chemistry.

“From the beginning, it was fantastic.”

“It was the perfect mix — all great actors, all very funny,” the comedian explained.

“And even the additions that we made — both sets of parents, Newman [was]spectacular.”

Everyone seemed to fit right in.

It simply worked, and that is putting it mildly.”

David also shared his thoughts on the show’s legacy.

“I get a lot of compliments, people thanking me [laughs], and I say, ‘You’re welcome.’ To be honest, I don’t think about it, but if.

