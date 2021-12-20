What Has Happened to the Cast of ‘Superbad’?

Since the release of Superbad in 2007, Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, and other Superbad stars have maintained successful careers.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg wrote the coming-of-age film, which is based on their experiences growing up in Vancouver, Canada.

Hill and Michael Cera, who played best friends onscreen, went on a series of hilarious adventures that included partying, romance, and other teen clichés.

The film’s creators feared that the content would be too much for some viewers at first.

In August 2007, producer Judd Apatow told Entertainment Weekly, “I thought when we showed Superbad to audiences, we’d start an ongoing debate about how dirty the film should be.”

“And no one in the audience had any objections to anything in the movie in the numbers that would cause you to change it at the very first screening.”

I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

I had expected us to be debating a lot of set pieces and language, as well as cutting things.

And nothing was there.”

Hill recalled that he and Cera “weren’t allowed to go to the first test screening in case something went horribly wrong,” and that “everyone called and emailed me at the same time” during the second test screening.

‘It’s crazy, it’s awesome,’ Judd wrote in one of his emails to me.

‘It was a hit with everyone.’

After much rehearsal, the actors were encouraged to improvise on set.

Cera explained, “We did rehearsals for a month beforehand where we’d hang out at Seth’s house and do a bunch of table reads.”

“I felt like I knew it intimately, and we were so at ease in each other’s company.”

Despite the pressure, Hill seized the opportunity.

“I think a lot of it is just being afraid not to do it,” he said.

“You’d feel so s—tty if you were put in that situation with cameras around and didn’t do it.”

Find out what the cast of Superbad has been up to since the film’s release in the gallery below (hint: they’re still killing it after all these years)!

Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, and other Superbad stars are still going strong.

