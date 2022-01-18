What Has Happened to the Cast of ‘Supernatural’?

What Has Happened to the ‘Supernatural’ Cast?

Family lasts a lifetime.

While playing brothers Sam and Dean Winchester on Supernatural, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles not only formed a close bond with one another, but they also formed an unbreakable bond with their fans.

From September 2005 to November 2020, the actors led the CW drama for 15 seasons.

The two were the only members of the cast to appear in all 327 episodes of the show, which followed the siblings as they hunted demons, monsters, ghosts, and other supernatural beings.

In March 2019, Ackles, Padalecki, and Misha Collins announced that the show would be ending.

“I am so incredibly grateful for the family that we’ve all built together,” the Gilmore Girls star said at the time on Instagram.

“I adore you and am grateful for you in ways that my limited vocabulary can’t express.”

In May 2019, Padalecki told Us Weekly that he felt like he’d “never truly say goodbye” to his character.

He also discussed what aspects of the show he would miss the most.

He stated, “We have truly become a family.”

“We’ve trimmed the fat over the last 15 years.”

We didn’t fire anyone, but if they didn’t like it, they could leave.

As a result, the people who are present want to be there.”

For his part, Ackles set his sights on expanding the Supernatural universe.

During a TV Critics Association press tour panel in August 2019, he teased, “It’s a long journey.”

“I don’t think it’ll ever be over.”

It’ll only be gone for a short period of time.

“I’m not sure how long it will take.”

“I’m never ready to close doors or burn bridges,” the Boys star continued.

That, I believe, is a blunder.”

In June 2021, Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles, announced that they were working on a Supernatural prequel series centered on Dean and Sam’s parents.

Padalecki, on the other hand, was less than enthusiastic about the idea, claiming that he was unaware of the project until it became public knowledge.

“Hey, dude.

“Congratulations,” the star of the New York Minute tweeted.

“I wish I’d found out about this through a different source than Twitter.”

I’m looking forward to seeing it, but I’m disappointed that Sam Winchester isn’t involved.

