What Has Happened to the Cast of “The Family Stone”?

There’s no place like home for the holidays! The Family Stone turned a popular Christmas movie trope on its head and turned out to be an underappreciated gem.

Sarah Jessica Parker plays an uptight businesswoman who spends Christmas with her boyfriend’s eccentric family in the 2005 film, which was released in December 2005.

Diane Keaton, Craig T Nelson, Rachel McAdams, Luke Wilson, Elizabeth Reaser, and Tyrone Giordano play the Stones, and Dermot Mulroney plays her beau, who plans to propose.

In December 2021, Wilson revealed how the cast bonded prior to filming in order to appear as a real family.

“We had rehearsals, which is unusual in today’s world.”

Then we collaborated on it, with some of us attending sign language classes together.

“I remember doing it with those guys,” the Legally Blonde star told Us Weekly exclusively. He was referring to the actors’ ability to communicate with Giordano’s deaf character.

“We ended up spending more time together and had a couple of nice dinners as a result.”

It’s extremely useful.”

Wilson expressed his admiration for his fellow actors.

He remembered, “Diane — we all kind of admired her.”

“And in my mind, there’s Sarah Jessica, who is sort of a fashion and humor icon from Sex and the City, and then there’s Diane, who is the original icon of fashion and humor.”

Then there was Rachel McAdams, who was fantastic.

… I remember those [days]being exciting because you were going out to dinner by yourself and meeting all these people.

You recognize a few of them, but the majority of them are unfamiliar, so you are hesitant to enter.

Then I remember thinking, ‘These people are great! I can’t wait to work with them,’ and leaving.

The star of Stargirl admitted that he was surprised by the film’s longevity.

“I consider the holiday movies to be such holy ground,” he explained.

“I did keep an eye on it during the [coronavirus]outbreak.”

It was on one night, and I watched it from beginning to end, and I can see why families might enjoy watching it all together because there are so many.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

‘The Family Stone’ Cast: Where Are They Now?