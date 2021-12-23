What Has Happened to the Cast of “The Holiday”?

The Holiday has it all: spontaneous travel, Christmas cheer, and dueling love stories. Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet were already well-known before starring in the 2006 film, but it remains one of their most beloved projects (for good reason).

The film, directed by Nancy Meyers, follows two unlucky-in-love women who swap houses for the holidays.

In the form of Graham (Jude Law) and Miles (Jack Black), Amanda (Diaz) and Iris (Winslet) find love.

While the romantic comedy stayed in fans’ minds for years and became a Christmas staple for many, Black hilariously forgot about it in December 2019.

“Elf has got to be my favorite holiday film,” the actor told Variety at the time.

“I’m not sure if I’m saying this correctly, but Jon Favreau and Will Ferrell just knocked it out of the park.”

“You could have said your own movie,” the interviewer teased Black about his choice.

The star of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle looked perplexed before admitting defeat.

He inquired, “Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?”

“Oh, The Holiday!” “Of course, The Holiday!” “Nancy Meyers is a genius.”

Although “Holiday” is literally in the title, who could blame him for the brief hiatus? 2006 was a long time ago.

Black has been so busy since The Holiday that he can’t recall starring in it, whereas Diaz has taken a break from the industry.

In a March 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, she confirmed, “I am actually retired.”

In August of this year, the Charlie’s Angels actress explained her choice.

She told InStyle, “I started [experiencing fame]when I was 22, so it’s been a long time.”

“I consider myself to have given the public more than half of my life.

I believe it is acceptable for me to take some time now to reorganize and decide how I want to return to society.

If I choose to do so.

“I haven’t missed performing in a long time.”

See what the stars of The Holiday have been up to by scrolling through the gallery below.

