What has Lana Rhoades said about the baby daddy of her son?

In January 2022, LANA Rhoades made headlines when it was revealed that she had given birth to her first child, Milo, a baby boy.

Fans are now curious as to who baby Milo’s father is and what the model has said about him.

Rhoades, a pornographic film actress, was born on September 6, 1996.

She’s appeared in a number of adult films and magazines over the years, including Playboy.

She is said to have left the pornographic studio film industry and is now concentrating on producing adult content for OnlyFans.

Rhoades, Olivia Davis, and Alexa Adams co-host the podcast 3 Girls 1 Kitchen.

Rhoades has kept the identity of the father a secret since announcing her pregnancy in 2021 and has said very little about him.

Many fans assumed her father was her ex-boyfriend Mike Majlak at first, but Rhoades quickly debunked those rumors shortly after announcing the news.

In June, Logan Paul revealed on his Impaulsive podcast that he had been receiving a lot of “congratulations” messages, but when asked if he was the father, he said “no.”

Rhoades later took to Twitter to share what she had learned from her relationship with Majlack and to ask her fans to “stop making assumptions” about Milo’s father.

Rhoades tweeted on June 3, 2021, “No one said anything about random. lol ya’ll need to stop with the assumptions. could be a sperm donor, could be my ex husband, could be a new bf, could be a hook up, guess you’ll never know.”

At this time, it is unknown who Rhoades’ baby’s father is.

The influencer, who is 25 years old, has amassed a sizable fortune over the years.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of (dollar)1 million as of January 2022.

This figure is based on both her adult films and her social media following.

She currently has 16.6 million Instagram followers, 214.3 thousand Likes on OnlyFans, 1.02 million YouTube subscribers, and 1.5 million Twitter followers.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.