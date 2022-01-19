What Has Peter Kraus Been Up To Since Rachel Lindsay’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and Is He Still Single?

Is Peter Kraus Single and What Has He Been Up To Since Rachel Lindsay’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’?

The Bachelorette, like other Bachelor Nation shows, always attracts a diverse group of contestants.

Despite the fact that only one contestant can win, fans become attached to the various contestants, and contestants even use the show to achieve new levels of fame and influencer status!

Peter Kraus from Rachel Lindsay’s season was one of the Bachelorette contestants who drew the attention of viewers.

Despite the fact that Kraus did not end up with Lindsay, he did make it to the final episode.

Kraus has gotten less attention than Lindsay’s show partner because he isn’t with her.

So, what is he up to now? Has he capitalized on his Bachelorette fame? Is he dating anyone new?

Kraus has been active on Instagram since his time on The Bachelorette, and his time on the show has earned him an impressive 350,000 followers! His Instagram account gives an idea of what he’s been up to since his time on the show in 2017.

Fitness is Kraus’ main passion, and he’s turned it into a gym called Peter Kraus Fitness.

He owns and operates the gym in Middleton, Wisconsin, and despite being a busy owner, he still coaches! It’s even expanded with a new location in Madison.

In terms of his romantic life, as of 2022, his Instagram account provides no clues.

If he’s dating anyone in 2022, they’re keeping their relationship private, though Kraus appears to be single.

"If you build it, they will come." Well, let's hope 'Field of Dreams' didn't lead my dream astray lol!!…Peter Kraus Fitness will open its doors in less than three weeks.

JOIN ME @helbachscoffee in Middleto… https:t.coZX2vx0mfmgpic.twitter.comzM8ny2vinZ on Wednesday, April 10th.

Kraus appears to be quite the catch – a fit entrepreneur who spends time with his family and is open about his desires and needs, as seen on season 13 of The Bachelorette.

Kraus has been single since his time on the show, so the experience may have made him want to spend more time reflecting on what he wants in a relationship.

This isn’t to say that Kraus hasn’t done anything wrong.

