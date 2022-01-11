What has Quavo’s dating history been like?

What is the dating history of Quavo?

After forming the hip hop trio Migos with Offset and Takeoff in 2008, QUAVO rose to prominence.

Quavo has been linked to a number of celebrities and has had a number of high-profile relationships since breaking into the spotlight.

The following are some of Quavo’s previous relationships:

Nykkia Harris is well-known for her modeling career and her previous relationship with Quavo.

They began dating in 2012 and were engaged in June of that year, but their relationship was reportedly ended in September of that year for an undisclosed reason.

Quavo was linked to fellow rapper Iggy Azalea in 2017 after his relationship with Nykkia ended.

While the two have never confirmed their relationship, rumors that they were dating began to circulate in late 2017 after they were allegedly seen on a date.

Quavo later appeared on Iggy Azalea’s 2018 song “Saviour,” further fueling the rumors.

Quavo and Iggy rumors were quickly debunked after he began dating Saweetie publicly in 2018.

Quavo was said to have slid into Saweeties’ DMs and struck up a conversation right away.

Saweetie shocked fans by announcing their breakup after three years of dating, claiming “betrayal” from the rapper.

“I’m not married.”

“I’ve been through too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” the rapper wrote on Twitter.

“Presents don’t heal scars, and love isn’t real when it’s shared with other women.”

They were also caught on camera in a disturbing video getting into “a violent fight in an elevator” at the time.

Quavo was rumored to be dating American actress and model Karrueche Tran, almost a year after his public split from Saweetie.

After the two were spotted together on vacation in Saint Martin in January 2022, rumors began to circulate.

While neither of them has confirmed a relationship, the two have been linked in the past.

Karrueche previously denied a relationship with Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss in 2017, during an appearance on the podcast “Allegedly with Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss.”

