What Hoda Kotb Said on the ‘Today Show’ About Going 10 Days Without a Phone

On the Today Show, Hoda Kotb frequently discusses personal matters.

The NBC co-host recently decided to unplug from her handheld device while balancing her morning news show and her home life with fiancé Joel Schiffman and their two daughters, Haley and Hope. She appeared to enjoy her phone-free period.

Kotb told Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager earlier in December that she had gone away for some R&R but was not allowed to keep her phone.

“I went to this retreat where they take away your phone — that was one of the things,” Kotb said.

“Like the majority of people, I keep my phone close by.”

The Today host grew accustomed to being away from the small screen over time.

Kotb became more aware of everyone’s fascination with phones after her retreat ended.

“It was so funny because at the end, I walked out into the world and what I noticed was everybody was hunched over a phone,” she said, quickly adding her own scrolling addiction.

“And no judgment because I’m the same way, right? But I looked around and saw that everyone is hunched.”

Kotb talked about how important smartphones are in today’s society, and how few people go without one.

“If you’d slept for 30 years, you’d notice that when you woke up and looked around, everyone was staring at this tiny box and holding it like it was gold,” she explained.

“And where is it, and what if they lose it?”

The mother of two took stock of her own phone usage and came to a clear conclusion.

“I was looking around and asking myself the most basic question,” Kotb explained.

“Was I happier with it or without it?”

Kotb still needs quick access to communication and information as a busy mom and co-host of a major news program.

She wanted to figure out how to unplug in a responsible manner and use her device for very specific purposes after her most recent epiphany.

“So, because I have a job, I said, ‘How do I do it so…'”

