What I Learned After Telling Three Women “I Love You” on “The Bachelor” Clayton Echard

Clayton Echard, the Season 26 Bachelor, promised himself that he wouldn’t fall in love with more than one woman on the ABC show… until he was smitten by three different women.

“I used absolutes, which I no longer use because this whole experience told me or taught me not to,” the former football player, 28, said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast ahead of the show’s premiere on Monday, January 3.

“I remember saying the first day I came in, ‘I will not fall in love with more than one person.’ And I meant it.

The journey then began, and I was just mentally battling it.

“There’s no way,” I say.

Clayton revealed that when he “finally came to terms” with the fact that he had feelings for several women, he had an unexpected reaction.

“I was like, you know what, quit fighting these feelings because if you do, you’re going to hold back, and then these women are going to potentially put up their walls,” he told Us.

“It hit me one day, and I was like, ‘I’m in, you know, [I’m] falling in love with multiple women.’ And I started laughing in disbelief.”

I’m not sure if it was a nervous laugh — I believe it was.

But you know what, I realized something along the lines of, ‘You can’t fight these feelings; you have to let them out.'”

Clayton is shown telling two women that he was “intimate” with both of them in the season teaser, in addition to dropping an L-bomb during conversations with at least three contestants.

He isn’t the first lead to sleep with multiple contestants, but he is the first to do so at a rose ceremony.

Clayton told Us about the viral moment, “You get to see [in the]promo — what was shown — it was upsetting for the women to hear it and rightfully so.”

“I see what you are saying.

My big thing is that I’m very open, and I understand that there will be questions like, “Why did he say that?”… Just know that once the show airs, that entire scene will play out.

