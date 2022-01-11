What Inspired Jimin to Grow His Hair Out? BTS: What Inspired Jimin to Grow His Hair Out?

GQ Magazine published in-depth interviews with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS on February 22, 2021. Jimin of BTS discussed his nightly routine, how he tries to make a positive impact on the world, and why he grew out his hair in his interview with GQ Magazine.

Jimin’s hair has grown noticeably longer in the last few months.

Jimin explained why he decided to change his hairstyle to GQ Magazine when asked about it.

“I enjoy experimenting with new things, and I wanted to show a different side of myself, so I started growing it out.”

“I suppose it was a challenge,” Jimin said.

“It’s annoying that hair keeps poking into my ears,” the BTS singer continued, “but other than that, I like it.”

I like how it feels when I move my head, and it also makes pushing my hair back easier, which I do all the time.”

BTS members are known for spreading positive messages through their music and philanthropy.

Jimin told GQ Magazine that through his “own actions,” he tries to make a positive impact.

He said in the interview:

“It has an impact on the way I think, speak, and act.”

Naturally, in a good way.

It makes me think twice before speaking my mind, and when I hear positive feedback from our fans, I tell everyone I know.

I was able to think more deeply about environmental issues as we prepared for our UN speech [to be delivered at the United Nations General Assembly in 2021].

The fact that some of our younger fans are more concerned about environmental issues than I am challenged me.

I had the opportunity to consider my own actions, and I asked myself what I could do to help the environment, as well as whether I was properly sorting my trash and recycling.”

Jimin also revealed how he maintains a routine and stays in shape in an interview with GQ Magazine.

“I enjoy physically challenging my body and sweating it out.”

These days, I’m all about running.

