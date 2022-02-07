What Is a ‘Basement Wife’ in ‘Sister Wives’?

Kody Brown and his four wives haveh out their problems in a series of tell-all episodes to wrap up season 16 of Sister Wives.

Christine Brown’s decision to divorce Kody is, understandably, the most talked-about topic.

When referring to Christine and her dissatisfaction with her marriage, the term “basement wife” has been used several times.

So, what does the phrase really mean?

Christine has recently expressed her dissatisfaction with her marriage.

The mother of six has chosen to end her decades-long marriage to Kody in order to pursue happiness elsewhere.

Christine had been unhappy for years before Kody made the decision to withhold intimacy indefinitely.

For many years of her marriage, Christine has stated that she was the “basement wife.”

Most series viewers are unfamiliar with the term, but it appears to describe a specific type of dynamic in plural marriages.

Christine has at the very least used the term to describe the Brown family’s dynamic.

It’s important to note that Christine lived in the basement of a house in Lehi, Utah.

The term “basement wife” appears to refer to the polygamist lifestyle’s hierarchy, which is apparently not uncommon.

The term “basement wife,” as used by the Brown family, refers to the lowest-ranking wife or the wife tasked with putting the family’s needs ahead of her own.

At the very least, that appears to be Christine’s interpretation of the term.

The Browns have also used the terms “queen wife” and “head wife” interchangeably, in addition to “basement wife.”

The wife in charge is referred to as the “head wife” or “queen wife.”

Before Robyn Brown joined the family, Meri Brown, Kody’s first wife, played that role for decades.

Sister Wives believes Robyn is the current “head wife” in their family, despite both Kody and Robyn insisting there is no such thing.

Meri is no longer close with the Browns.

While Christine insists that she was the wife tasked with keeping the family fed and running while neglecting her own needs, Janelle Brown, Kody’s second wife, insists that the family did not have a “basement wife.”

Janelle spoke about the situation in the second half of the Sister Wives tell-all episode.

She has it all…

