What is Amy Poehler’s net worth?

How much money does Amy Poehler have?

Since her rise to fame on Saturday Night Live all those years ago, Amy Poehler has become one of Hollywood’s leading comedy actresses.

The Parks and Recreation actress is on top of her game and is worth a buck or two.

Amy, 50, was born on September 16, 1971, and began her career in the early 1990s with the improv comedy troupe Upright Citizens Brigade.

Amy was signed by Saturday Night Live in 2001, and the group had their own show on Comedy Central by 1998.

Amy’s career has taken off since then, with her starring alongside her best friend Tina Fey in a number of films and television shows.

Her bank account grew in tandem with her profile, and she now has a net worth of (dollar)25 million.

On August 29, 2003, Amy married fellow comedian Will Arnett.

They first met in 1996 after he saw one of her performances and began dating four years later.

Unfortunately, the couple divorced in 2016 after announcing their separation in September 2012.

Arnett discussed how difficult it was to keep filming Arrested Development during the split in a recent interview with The Guardian.

“Almost excruciating… Just brutal, brutal, brutal,” he said of the season’s shooting.

One day, as I was driving to the set, I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour.”

They had two sons together during their relationship.

Archie, who is 13 years old, was born in October 2008, and Abel James, who is 11 years old, was born in August 2010.

Amy has established herself as a highly sought-after comedian and producer.

She is well-known in both the television and film industries.

Parks And Recreation, which aired from 2009 to 2015, is her most well-known television show.

Amy has also produced a number of popular television shows, including Broad City and Russian Doll, which is currently available on Netflix.

Mean Girls (2003), Blades of Glory (2006), Shrek The Third (2007), Baby Mama (2008), Sisters (2015), and Wine Country (2019) are just a few of her film appearances.

Moxie, a Netflix film she directed and starred in, was released in 2021.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.