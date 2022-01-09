What Is Anna Duggar Doing for Money Now That Josh Duggar Is Facing Years in Prison? The Duggar Family: What Is Anna Duggar Doing for Money Now That Josh Duggar Is Facing Years in Prison?

Anna Duggar is single, and it appears that she will be without her husband, Josh Duggar, for the time being.

Josh Duggar is facing a lengthy prison sentence, leaving Anna to fend for herself and her seven children.

Critics of the Duggar family can’t help but wonder how she manages to make ends meet without a steady source of income.

Josh Duggar was convicted of two counts of felony child pornography in December 2021.

Josh was remanded to a correctional facility to await sentencing as soon as the verdict was read.

Anna, who had been by her husband’s side throughout the trial, walked out of the courthouse quickly and hasn’t been seen since.

Anna and her seven children are thought to still reside on the Duggar family’s property in Springdale, Arkansas.

It’s anyone’s guess whether that’ll be her long-term solution.

If that’s the case, she’ll be waiting a long time for Josh to return.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, but Emily D Baker, a legal expert and YouTuber, previously suggested that a sentence of 10 to 12 years is more likely.

As she awaits Josh’s sentencing, Anna appears to be stuck in a rut.

What she does with her life will most likely be influenced by his sentence and the correctional facility where he is eventually placed.

Critics of the Duggar family are curious to see what moves she’ll make, but they’re mostly concerned with what she’s doing for money at the moment.

Anna Duggar has never worked outside of the house.

She married Josh shortly after turning 20 and moved to Arkansas from her family’s home in Florida.

Duggar family members make up the majority of her Arkansas support system.

Anna, on the other hand, might not be so helpless.

The Duggar family was busy forming Limited Liability Companies before Josh Duggar’s trial.

During the time between the raid by the Department of Homeland Security and Josh Duggar’s trial, Anna filed paperwork for seven LLCs and dissolved two others, according to public records.

Anna also bought property from Josh Duggar on her own, at least in name.

Anna Duggar is rumored to be considering her options.

Some critics believe the money movement means the mother of seven is ready to leave her troubled marriage.

While this would be a surprising development, it appears to be unlikely.

