What is Bachelorette Tayshia Adams’ current relationship status?

Tayshia Adams is currently dating someone.

Fans of The Bachelorette speculated on who Tayshia Adams would end up with in season 16 of the show.

When Tayshia said yes to contestant Zac Clark, fans’ predictions were correct, but their relationship has taken an unusual turn.

On December 22, 2021, the season 16 finale aired.

On December 14th, the Men Tell All episode aired, and on December 15th, the Hometown Date episode aired.

Tayshia’s father came to see her the night before her final date with contestant Zac Clark and told her to “skip the engagement.”

The news caused her to become distracted during a wedding song dance lesson, causing her to say to the camera that Zac must be in trouble.

“It kind of bothers me [that]I can’t find any flaws in him,” she said at the time. “Everything can’t be perfect.”

Zac was reassuring when she expressed her concerns and asked what would happen if they fell out of love or their relationship changed.

He told her, “Today is an anniversary for me… nine years sober.”

“Whatever you want to call it, my sobriety is the most important thing in my life.”

“And the reason for that is that it allows me to face life as it comes my way rather than running away from it.”

The finale did end with a proposal, and Tayshia said, “Yes a thousand times!” when Zac asked her to marry him.

Tayshia and Zac announced their breakup in a surprising turn of events.

Shortly after running the New York City Marathon in matching shirts, the couple broke up.

Tayshia posted a video to her Instagram account on November 12 showing her in the hospital, saying she hadn’t been able to walk in two days.

“I’ll be forever grateful to have had a front-row seat to her performance yesterday, as will the thousands of others who cheered her along the way,” Zac wrote on social media.

“Because of you, the world is a better place today than it was yesterday…KEEP GOING!”

On November 22, a representative for the Bachelorette announced the couple’s split, but no further details have been released.

