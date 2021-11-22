What is Bachelorette Tayshia Adams’ occupation?

What is Bachelorette Tayshia Adams’ day job?

Tayshia Adams of THE BACHELORETTE was a practicing phlebotomist until last year, but she now works for an interior design firm.

Tayshia graduated from Concordia University with a phlebotomy degree, but she wants to pursue a career in real estate, interior design, or architecture.

Tayshia was first introduced to Bachelor Nation during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

Tayshia made it to Colton’s final two, but the hunk went with Cassie Randolph in the end.

She then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, where she became friends with contestant John Paul Jones.

While filming Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico, Tayshia and John Paul Jones began dating.

There was a lot of speculation about who broke up with who, but according to the pair, it was a mutual choice.

Following their breakup, Tayshia traveled to Maryland to see John in an attempt to mend their relationship.

Rumors circulated that John had moved to Los Angeles in order to be closer to Tayshia, who lived in Newport Beach.

Tayshia revealed to host Rachel Lindsay and guest co-host Becca Kufrin on an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that John moved to California on his own initiative.

“He moved here because he wanted to be an actor and was getting auditions, and it was just easier for him to attend those than to fly out.”

Six weeks after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion episode, she addressed their breakup on Instagram.

“I know you’ve been asking about John and me recently, and as much as I’d like to keep my personal life private, I realize you’ve all been following and participating in our journey since the beginning.

“As a result, in order to heal and move forward, I must be open and honest with you.”

“There was something very special between John and me.”

Everything after that was a whirlwind because we fell in love in Paradise.

“After the show aired, I returned to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, or any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms.”

“We are the best of friends and will continue to be in each other’s lives because we make each other happy regardless of the situation,” she concluded.

Tayshia is a phlebotomist, which means she has been trained to draw blood for research, testing, and donation purposes.

