What is Beyoncé’s Role in Her Mother’s New Show?

What Role Does Beyoncé Play in Her Mother’s New Show?

Tina Knowles-Lawson is bringing her experience to the world of talk shows.

In her new show, the mother of triple threats Beyoncé and Solange sits down for a conversation with some of the most influential people in entertainment and culture.

The show, of course, is a family affair, with Beyoncé lending a hand.

In an Instagram post, Knowles-Lawson announced the launch of a new Facebook Watch talk show.

The show features motivational interviews as well as the celebrity mom’s well-known southern cuisine.

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, is worth how much?

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show “Talks With Mama Tina,” where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to have a conversation with me,” she captioned the post.

“I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many incredible people because we got to have such genuine, heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!”

Tiffany Haddish, Chloe and Hailey Bailey, Kevin Hart, and Kelly Rowland are among the stars who have appeared on Knowles-Lawson’s show.

Her house appears to be where the show is shot.

It’s unclear whether Beyoncé will appear on the show in the first season or in future seasons.

Her mother benefits from her talent.

Queen Bey is said to have contributed to the opening sone, according to Knowles-Lawson.

Tina Knowles Lawson claims Beyoncé called her something else before calling her “Savage.”

“Thank you to my beautiful grandbabies and my baby @beyonce for making this special theme song for the show,” she captioned.

The grandchildren begin the theme song by saying, “Let’s talk about it, grandma!” Beyoncé then sings, “Whatever it is, we can talk about it Tell me how you feel, we can talk about it Say what’s on your mind, we can talk about it Simple conversations with no boundaries come and have a talk with Mama Tina.”

Knowles-Lawson’s grandchildren were all present.

Julez, 17, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4, are the grandchildren in age order.

After more than 30 years of marriage, Knowles-Lawson and Beyoncé’s father Matthew separated.

Knowles-Lawson discovered that Matthew had fathered children outside of their marriage during their divorce proceedings.

She was devastated by the situation, but she claims Beyonce was instrumental in her recovery…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.