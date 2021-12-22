What is Cardi B’s net worth and who is she?

Cardi B’s net worth and who she is

CARDI B is one of the most well-known female rappers on the planet.

The artist has amassed a sizable net worth thanks to her career before reaching the age of 30.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, is an American rapper from the Bronx who was born on October 11, 1992.

Cardi B began her career as a stripper, but she quickly rose to fame thanks to Vine and Instagram before signing with Atlantic Records in February 2017.

She even spent two seasons on the reality show Love and Hip Hop: New York in 2015.

Cardi B has since released three albums and a slew of hit singles, including WAP, Up, and Bodak Yellow.

She has also received numerous accolades, including a Grammy in 2019 as well as numerous MTV Video Music Awards and BET Awards.

She was even named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in November of 2020.

Cardi and her husband Offset have two children together.

The artist is a multi-millionaire as a result of her career in the entertainment industry.

Cardi’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)40 million as of 2021, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This figure is derived from both her music and her OnlyFans career, in which she is said to earn millions of dollars per year.

Cardi’s engagement ring alone cost (dollar)550,000, according to the news outlet.

Cardi holds several music industry records, including the most (hashtag)1 singles among female rappers and the most first-week Apple plays for a female artist (100 million).

Cardi became the first-ever Creative Director in Residence at Playboy in December of 2021.

When she announced the news, she wrote: “What a dream!!”

“As the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of @playboy’s new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD, I’m getting the party started.”

The star continued, “I’m so excited for everything that’s coming.”

Cardi has been married to American rapper Kiari Kendrell Cephus, better known by his stage name Offset, since 2017.

Offset is best known for being a member of the Migos hip-hop trio with his cousins Quavo and Takeoff.

Kulture, Cardi’s 3-year-old daughter, and a boy born in September 2021 are his children.

In addition to his three children from previous relationships, the rapper is also the father of three more children.

Cardi and Offset’s relationship has had its ups and downs over the years, with the couple almost divorcing after cheating allegations, but they have since worked things out.

Offset bought the star a new home in the Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday, according to TMZ.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.