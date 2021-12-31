What is Chase Stokes’ height on the Outer Banks?

Chase Stokes, the star of the Outer Banks, is how tall?

CHASE Stokes is a well-known actor who rose to prominence after starring in the Netflix series Outerbanks.

Outerbanks season three is rumored to be returning to screens in the near future.

Chase Stokes is a Maryland-based actor best known for his portrayal of John B in the television series Outer Banks.

Stokes began his acting career with small roles in Stranger Things, Daytime Divas, and The First.

He initially turned down the Outer Banks offer, but later changed his mind.

His breakout role, John B, has earned him a cult following of 6.6 million Instagram followers.

One Of Us Is Lying, which will premiere in August 2021, will star him.

On September 16, 1992, Chase was given the name James Alexander Chase Stokes.

Chase is 6ft 1in, according to Stars Unfolded.

The third season of Outer Banks has been officially renewed, but no release date has been set.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten, all series regulars, will all be back for the third season.

Carlacia Grant will reprise her role as Cleo, a recurring character from season two, as a series regular in season three.

“Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season show, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons,” series creator Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly in April 2020.

“We’ve kind of stretched it out a long way.”

I just hope we get the chance to tell those stories.”

Netflix is the only place where you can watch Outer Banks.

Season two debuted in July 2021 and remained at the top of the Netflix Top Ten chart for four weeks after its release.

