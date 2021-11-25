What is Chris Tucker’s Net Worth and Can He Pay Off The IRS?

Chris Tucker was once one of the world’s highest-paid actors.

Despite the fact that he hasn’t done much lately, his roles in the three Rush Hour films alone have set him up for not one, but several lives.

However, his bank account may have suffered as a result of a combination of legal issues and a lack of work ethic on his part.

So, what is the comedian’s current net worth, and does he have enough money to pay off his IRS debts?

Chris Tucker was recently hit with a (dollar)9 million lawsuit from the IRS, according to USA Today. Tucker allegedly owes the IRS money dating back to 2002, when he owed (dollar)4.8 million.

The Hollywood Reporter reported in 2011 that the Friday star owed the IRS (dollar)11.5 million, which he joked about.

Tucker said, “That was the last time I let Wesley Snipes help me with my taxes.”

“They’re calling you like you owe them money personally! I don’t owe you anything! This is between me and the company!”

Tucker agreed to pay the IRS in ten equal installments over a ten-year period.

However, according to USA Today, his payments were overdue by 1,112 days.

Tucker’s debt had grown to (dollar)14 million by 2014, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which he was able to pay off.

But, now that he owes the IRS another (dollar)9 million, does the Silver Linings Playbook actor have enough money to settle this time?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Tucker is worth (dollar)5 million right now.

Despite the fact that he was once handsomely compensated for his films, the website claims he lost a significant amount of money repaying his IRS debts the first time around.

Tucker’s real-estate investments only exacerbated his financial problems.

In 2012, he sold his once-valuable (dollar)6.7 million home for (dollar)1.7 million.

In 2009 and 2013, he had to sell a few more properties.

Tucker did a Netflix stand-up special called Chris Tucker Live in 2016, which may have helped him pad his bank account.

According to Yahoo, comedian Terry Hodges, who claimed to have assisted in the production of the special, sued Tucker before it was even released.

Tucker has turned down a number of roles throughout his career, some of which would have paid him handsomely.

Chris Tucker on NBA Finals with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Turning 50″]wpcc-iframe loading=”lazy” title=”Chris Tucker on NBA Finals with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Turning 50″]wpcc-iframe loading=”lazy” title=”Chris Tucker on NBA Final

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]