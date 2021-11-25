What Is ‘COVID Toe,’ and Why Did Aaron Rodgers Display His Bare Foot During a Press Conference?

What Is ‘COVID Toe,’ and Why Did Aaron Rodgers Display His Bare Foot at a Press Conference?

Aaron Rodgers’ latest interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” raised a few eyebrows yet again.

On Tuesday, November 23, the quarterback, 37, told the hosts, “I’m thankful that I felt good in just a few days and didn’t have any lingering effects other than ‘COVID toe.”

He was unaware, however, that “COVID toe” is a real medical condition.

It quickly went viral on social media, prompting fans to wonder if he was physically okay.

Following his admission, the Wall Street Journal reported, “Covid Toe is a casual name for something medically known as pernio or chilblains, which is a condition that causes symptoms like discoloration and lesions.”

“It can be excruciatingly painful and cause purple toes.”

The athlete clarified his remark on Wednesday, November 24, explaining that he doesn’t have “COVID toe,” but rather a fractured pinky toe.

“I’m glad you asked just so I could show you the lesions on my foot here,” Rodgers said at a press conference, lifting his left foot to the camera.

“Oh, no, there aren’t any lesions at all.”

No, that’s called disinformation when you spread false information about someone.

“My toe is broken.”

“I got a kick out of reading that article,” he added.

That was fascinating, but I had never heard of a ‘COVID toe.’

Pat joked about it on the show, and I said yesterday that it’s worse than turf toe and that it must be a bone problem.

I can’t believe I have to come back here and discuss my medical history.”

The joke amused the Super Bowl champion, who changed his Twitter profile photo to a screenshot of him at the press conference holding up his foot.

In early November, the California native tested positive for coronavirus, months after claiming to have been “immunized.” He confirmed in a November 5 interview that he chose not to get vaccinated because he was allergic to an ingredient in both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The remarks sparked outrage and prompted the NFL to launch an investigation.

Rodgers wins in the end.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

What Is ‘COVID Toe,’ and Why Did Aaron Rodgers Show His Bare Foot at a Press Conference?