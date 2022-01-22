What is Craig Conover’s current relationship status?

Craig Conover’s girlfriend or boyfriend?

CRAIG Conover rose to fame after appearing on Bravo’s Southern Charm and has since amassed a devoted following.

Now he’s dating someone new, which some are describing as a perfect reality TV romance.

When Craig and his Winter House co-star Paige DeSorbo appeared on the show together in 2021, they began dating.

DeSorbo, on the other hand, revealed that they met three years ago while she was on Summer House and Conover was on Southern Charm.

Conover was single at the time, but DeSorbo was dating Perry Rahbar.

Conover was the one in a relationship when they reconnected in Vermont while filming Winter House.

He was dating Natalie Hegnauer, and DeSorbo said he respected their relationship, which she said was a blessing in disguise because they had to start as friends.

“I had no idea he had a girlfriend when we got to Vermont.”

So, when I first got there, I was a little disappointed,” DeSorbo told US Weekly.

“But, of course, he was completely respectful of his girlfriend, and now that I think about it, I’m glad he had a girlfriend because we built a very platonic friendship out of it, which is now the foundation of our relationship.”

“Everything happens for a reason,” says the narrator.

Conover admitted that their relationship had taken a long time to develop in October 2021.

“We both had a crush on each other three years ago when I came to the Hamptons for Kyle [Cooke’s] birthday party,” he told People.

“We always had an eye for each other,” he continued.

In October 2021, DeSorbo announced her relationship with Conover on Instagram, telling US Weekly that it “felt natural” when they met.

“It sounds corny, but Craig understands me.”

“There are a lot of things I don’t have to explain to him because we have very similar perspectives on things,” she said of their relationship.

“It just fits, it’s very natural, and it’s a lot of fun,” she says.

“We built a friendship and got to know each other first, and it all happened naturally,” Conover said in an interview with People, adding that their relationship “was done in a healthy way.”

“On the show, you can see the foundation of our relationship begin to form.”

Conover and DeSorbo were first photographed together in summer 2021 in New York City, despite the fact that they claimed they were just friends at the time.

With DeSorbo in New York City and Conover in Charleston, South Carolina, the two are now in a long-distance relationship…

