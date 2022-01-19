What is Dolly Parton’s net worth, and how much money did she donate to the Moderna Covid vaccine?

Due to her incredible career as a singer and actress, DOLLY Parton is a global superstar.

The legendary musician and movie star amassed a sizable fortune, which she used to fund the Moderna vaccine in 2020.

Dolly Parton is a legendary musician who has made significant contributions to music and entertainment around the world.

I Will Always Love You, Jolene, Islands in the Stream, Coat of Many Colors, and other timeless hits are among Dolly’s most popular songs.

Dolly sold over 100 million records over the course of her career, according to Billboard and other music industry experts.

Dolly was a talented actress who appeared in a number of films, including 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Steel Magnolias, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and others.

She has a net worth of (dollar)600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, since her rise to fame in the late 1970s.

After donating (dollar)1 million to help fund the Moderna vaccine, Dolly has been hailed as a Covid “savior.”

The money was given to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, in April 2020 for coronavirus research.

Moderna, a US company, announced in November 2020 that its vaccine could be 94.5 percent effective against the deadly respiratory disease, and the preliminary report mentions Parton.

The study was funded by the “Dolly Parton Covid-19 Research Fund,” among other organizations, according to the report, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The Food and Drug Administration “issued an emergency use authorization” for Moderna’s Covid vaccine in December.

It was the second vaccine to be approved for emergency use.

Dolly posted a video of herself receiving the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on March 2, 2021, which she helped fund.

“Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,” she captioned the video.

She receives the vaccine in the video and tells viewers that it didn’t hurt and that she hopes it will encourage others to get their shot as well.

Dolly met Dr. Naji Abumrad of the Vanderbilt Institute when he treated her after a car accident in 2014.

The scientist told Dolly in early 2020 that his team was making “some exciting advancements” in the search for a virus cure.

She then gave (dollar)1 million to the research and encouraged other wealthy people to do the same on Twitter.

“I’m sure many, many millions of dollars from many people went into that (research fund),” the singer said to the BBC.

