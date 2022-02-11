What is Dr. Dre’s estimated net worth?

Dr. Dre’s net worth is unknown.

Dr. Dre is one of the most popular rappers in the world.

On December 15, 1992, he released his first studio album, followed by two more albums and 42 singles.

Dr. Dre is the world’s third wealthiest rapper, having been born Andre Romelle Young.

Dre’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)820 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla, based on his career as a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur.

Along with fellow rappers Eazy-E and Ice Cube, he rose to fame as a member of the gangsta rap group NWA.

In 1992, Dr. Dre founded Death Row Records, and in 1996, he founded Aftermath Records.

He co-founded Beats By Dre with producer Jimmy Iovine, which Apple eventually purchased for (dollar)3 billion in May 2014.

The deal netted Dr. Dre an estimated (dollar)750 million from his 25% stake in the company.

In 1996, Dr. Dre, 56, married Nicole Young, 51.

Young filed for divorce from the rapper in June 2020, nearly 25 years after they first married.

Dr. Dre was ordered to pay spousal support to Young of (dollar)3.5 million per year on July 20, 2021.

Young will receive a monthly payment of (dollar)293,306 in addition to the rapper covering her health insurance and living expenses.

Until Young remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, the agreement will be in effect.

Dr. Dre was accused of physically and emotionally abusing Young during their relationship, leading to the divorce.

“André has decimated my personhood verbally and emotionally to the point where I now have post-traumatic stress syndrome,” Young said.

Dr. Dre allegedly punched Young in the head and face in 1999 while holding a gun to her head in the early 2000s.

Despite the fact that Dr. Dre and Young have only two children together, Truice, 25, and Truly, 21, he is the biological father of seven children.

The following are Dr. Dre’s kids:

In 2008, Andre Jr died of a drug overdose.

Dr. Dre had a brain aneurysm in January 2021 and was rushed to the hospital.

He was in the intensive care unit at the time, but he was awake.

The cause of the bleeding was unknown to the doctors.

A brain aneurysm is a blood vessel weakness in the brain that inflates and fills with blood.

The aneurysm would cause life-threatening bleeding if it leaked or ruptured.

A severe and sudden headache is one of the most common symptoms.

