What is Gabby Windey’s age and who is she on the Bachelor?

Gabby Windey’s age and who she is are both unknown.

Gabby Windey, a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos, is a contestant on season 26 of The Bachelor.

The season premiered in January 2022, and she had already made a name for herself prior to the premiere.

Windey, 31, is a cheerleader for the NFL’s Denver Broncos, but she demonstrated that her passion extends beyond the field during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic shut down stadiums and hospitals were in desperate need of workers, Windey, who had been dancing since she was 12, channeled her energy into saving lives.

When she was hired as a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos in 2016, she had been a nurse for three years.

Windey focused the majority of her attention on her nursing job during the pandemic, working 12 hours or more per day.

Her efforts resulted in her being named the first woman to receive the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award in 2020, alongside Cleveland Chiefs linebacker Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

The award is usually given to NFL players only.

“Windey and Duvarney-Tardif’s selflessness and commitment to helping others are an embodiment of sacrifice and teamwork, making them model representatives for young student-athletes across the country,” according to a press release issued by Pop Warner Little Scholars.

Windey dated Dean Unglert, 30, a former Bachelor contestant who appeared on season 13 of The Bachelorette.

He was eliminated in week eight, but returned for the fourth and sixth seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

When The Bachelor producers inquired about his ex-girlfriend, Unglert was all smiles.

Windey and Unglert began dating at the age of 19, and Unglert described her as his “second love.”

“Oh, she’s great,” Unglert said on his podcast.

If she is chosen for the show, I am confident that she will either win the show or become the next Bachelorette.”

On January 3, 2022, the 26th season of The Bachelor debuted.

Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, it airs on ABC.

The show is also available to watch on Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and DIRECTV Stream.

