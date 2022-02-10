What Is Janet Jackson’s Relationship With Her Brother Michael’s Three Kids Like?

What Is Janet Jackson’s Status With Her Brother Michael’s Three Children?

It’s no secret that being a member of a famous family dynasty has its drawbacks, and the Jackson family is no exception.

Michael Jackson was the breakout star of The Jackson 5, and his sister Janet gave him stiff competition years later.

The Jackson family is known for their talent, and the legacy has been passed down through the generations.

When Michael died in 2009, he had three children.

Despite some family strife, Janet is said to have a good relationship with her brother’s children, according to sources.

Jackson is reportedly in constant contact with her niece and nephews despite living across the world in London and having a hectic schedule of her own.

“Janet still has a great relationship with all of the kids and is in constant contact with them,” a source told HollywoodLife.

“She spent Halloween with them at her mother’s house in Encino, and she is still involved in their lives as any good aunt would be.”

Janet is even willing to assist Paris with her music career if she so desires.”

According to the source, the famous family dynasty’s youngest Jackson sibling makes it a priority to keep things together.

“Their bond is extremely strong,” the source added.

“She is adored by all of the children, and she is adored by all of the adults; the family is extremely close-knit.”

And Prince is the one who values maintaining family ties the most; he is, without a doubt, the rock that holds it all together.

They’re all very happy and close as a family, and they’re always in touch.”

Michael Jackson’s Moonwalk: Who Taught Him?

Jackson spoke candidly about her close relationship with the King of Pop, as well as her eventual estrangement from him, in the documentary.

She attributes their estrangement to her brother’s celebrity, blaming his record label and people close to him for keeping them apart.

Jackson’s niece is unconcerned about her sister’s truth being revealed.

“In terms of Janet’s documentary, Paris is fully on board and supportive,” a second source said.

“She was aware of it prior to its release and thinks it’s wonderful that Janet is sharing her story.”

Paris and Janet, like any other family, have had their ups and downs over the years.

But they’re in a fantastic place right now, and Paris is overjoyed for her.

It is impossible for Paris to oppose…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.