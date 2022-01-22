What Is Jason Bateman’s Famous Sister Up To These Days?

Jason Bateman, star of Ozark, began acting as a child and continued into adulthood.

Justine Bateman, his older sister, has been acting since she was a teenager and has dabbled in a variety of other endeavors in recent years.

Bateman was born on February 19, 1966, in Rye, New York.

Victoria and Kent Bateman were married on November 19, 1966, in Rye, New York.

She was cast in the sitcom Family Ties as Mallory Keaton at the age of 16, alongside Michael J Fox, who played her on-screen brother Alex P Keaton.

From 1982 to 1989, she was the lead actress in the series.

During this time, she also landed a lead role in the Julia Roberts and Liam Neeson film Satisfaction.

Bateman appeared in one season of the comedy Men Behaving Badly in 1996.

She went on to make a number of guest appearances and recurring TV roles, including Ellie Leonard in Desperate Housewives.

In 2001, Bateman married Mark Fluent, with whom she has two children, Gianetta Fluent and Duke Kenneth Fluent.

Due to her contractual obligations with Family Ties, the TV star did not attend college after high school.

As a result, she enrolled at UCLA in 2016 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and digital media management.

Bateman began his career as a writer and director in front of the camera.

In 2017, she premiered her first short film, Five Minutes, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

She also directed Violet in 2021, starring Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, and Luke Bracey, and wrote an episode of Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place.

She’s also served on the Screen Actors Guild’s National Board of Directors, founded a clothing line, and earned her single-engine pilot’s license.

That isn’t all, though.

Bateman has also written two books.

She will release Face: One Square Foot of Skin, a book about aging, in 2021, as a follow-up to her best-selling Fame: The Hijacking of Reality.

Bateman discussed her views on plastic surgery with Page Six.

“What is the root of the idea that older women’s faces are unattractive?” she asked.

How did we get here, and more importantly — and this is the part that bothers me the most — how did we get to this point in time?

