What is Jessie J’s current relationship status?

On November 24, 2021, JESSIE J revealed that she was “overwhelmed with sadness” following a tragic miscarriage after “deciding to have a baby on her own.”

“I decided to have a baby on my own,” the 33-year-old actress said in a lengthy Instagram post.

Because it is everything I’ve ever desired, and life is short.

Getting pregnant was a miracle in and of itself, and it’s an experience I’ll never forget, and one I’m sure I’ll have again.”

Jessie is believed to be single at the moment.

The singer, who previously dated Channing Tatum, announced her split from boyfriend Max Pham last month.

Jessie’s new romance with dancer Max Pham was confirmed on March 1, 2021, when she posted love up snaps – four months after her split from Channing Tatum.

Near the time of the announcement, paparazzi photographed Jessie spoon-feeding Max a large mouthful of salad.

Jessie responded by posting photos of the two sitting in the car together, as well as one of them holding a plastic toy in their mouth.

The relationship, however, only lasted seven months, as Jessie announced her split from Max on Instagram in October 2021.

“Nothing dramatic happened,” she insisted, adding that “romantically, it wasn’t right.”

So we’ve decided to be friends.”

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have been dating for two years and were first seen together in October 2018.

The couple split for a month in December 2019 before reuniting in January 2020.

Although the two tried to make their relationship work at the time of the first split, it was understood that the “timing was off.”

In April 2020, it was announced that the two had called it quits, but in the same month, it appeared that they were back on, as they appeared to be spending quarantine together.

Jessie even wrote him a heartfelt birthday message, describing him as a “special man.”

But their reconciliation was short-lived, as Jessie announced her split from the Magic Mike star in October of that year, telling fans she was “single.”

Jessie had hinted in her next album that she would reveal details about her romance with the Hollywood hunk, according to the Sun in October 2021.

Jessie first met Luke James, a US R&B singer, in November of 2014.

However, after 11 months of dating, Jessie and Luke called it quits due to concerns that their relationship wasn’t genuine.

The Bang Bang hitmaker is said to have broken up with Luke because he was only dating her to “raise his profile in the music industry…”

