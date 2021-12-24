What is Kay Flock’s name, and why has he been detained?

What is Kay Flock’s background, and why has he been detained?

Kay Flock, a Bronx, New York rapper, is 18 years old.

He started sharing his music on Youtube on May 26, 2020, and has since amassed a massive following of over 200K subscribers – but who is he?

Kay Flock’s real name is Kay Roy, and he is a rising rap artist who has a lot of fans.

In July 2021, he signed a deal with Capitol Records.

On November 5, 2021, he released his first mixtape, The DOA Tape, and in early December 2021, he performed at Rolling Loud.

Kay Flock released his first single, “FTO,” in May 2021.

Kay and B-Lovee released “Opp Spotter” a few months later.

However, it was the release of “Brotherly Love” with B-Lovee and Dougie B this past March that made him stand out from the crowd.

The song has nearly 3 million Spotify streams and has received over 8 million views on Youtube.

Kay Flock, a rapper, has been arrested for allegedly murdering a man in December 2021.

According to DJ Akademiks’ official Twitter account, the rapper is accused of killing the man outside a barbershop on Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, New York.

Flock allegedly killed the man on December 16, 2021, according to unconfirmed reports.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.