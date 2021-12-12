What is Kieran Culkin’s Net Worth, and How Much Does He Earn Per Episode of HBO’s ‘Succession’?

Kieran Culkin started his acting career as a child actor in the 1990s, but it wasn’t until he starred in HBO’s Succession that he began to amass the majority of his net worth.

After starring in his breakthrough role in Igby Goes Down in 2002, he began to establish a name for himself.

Culkin is best known for his portrayal of Roman Roy, the obnoxious younger son of Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

What is Kieran Culkin’s net worth in 2021, and how much does he make per episode of Succession?

Kieran Culkin appeared in Home Alone with his brother, Macaulay Culkin, almost 30 years before joining the cast of Succession and amassing a sizable net worth.

At the age of eight, Kieran got his first acting role as Kevin’s brother, Fuller McCallister.

Fans will recall Fuller as the child who “wets the bed” in the classic 1990 Christmas film, in which Kieran portrayed the child with whom Kevin did not want to share a bed the night before the family’s trip to Paris.

In 1992, he returned to the role in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Kieran and Macaulay aren’t the only ones in the family who are actors.

Rory Culkin, their younger brother, has appeared in Scream 4, Lords of Chaos, You Can Count on Me, Columbus, and M Night Shyamalan’s Signs.

Kit Culkin, Kieran’s father and a Broadway stage actor, insisted on raising his children to be actors.

Kieran has four siblings: Shane, Dakota, Quinn, and Christian, in addition to Macaulay and Rory.

When Jesse Armstrong, the executive producer of Succession Season 1, began filming, each of the main cast members, including Kieran Culkin, was paid (dollar)100,000 per episode.

For Season 2 of Succession, all of the actors were paid the same amount per episode.

Kieran earned (dollar)2 million for acting in the HBO series because each of the first two seasons had 10 episodes.

For season 3, the main cast of Succession received a pay raise in the (dollar)300,000 range.

Culkin’s pay increased to (dollar)350,000 per episode for a season total of (dollar)3.5 million.

Kieran Culkin’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)5 million, with the majority of it coming from his work in Succession, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Many viewers are left wondering while watching Succession…

