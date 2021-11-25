What is Kim Petras’ age and who is she?

Kim Petras, a German-born singer and songwriter, made her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Ten years ago, the up-and-coming popstar released her first EP, One Piece of Tape.

Kim Petras is a well-known Los Angeles, California-based musician.

Petras has identified as a female for as long as she can remember, despite being assigned male at birth.

She was evaluated by a psychiatric unit in Germany at the age of 16 and given express permission to undergo gender affirmation surgery, despite the fact that the legal age in Germany is usually 18 or older.

Petras gained national attention as a teenager after appearing as a transgender youth advocate on various talk shows and documentaries.

Around the year 2008, she started making and releasing music.

She quickly became a fan favorite after the rise of social media.

I Don’t Want It at All, her debut single, was released independently in August 2017.

The song is currently at the top of Spotify’s Global Viral chart, and the music video features a cameo from Paris Hilton.

Petras’s first Top 40 hit, Heart to Break, was released the following year.

She’s performed on Good Morning America and was hand-picked by Ariana Grande for the Charlie’s Angel reboot soundtrack.

Kim Petras performed live at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2021.

Kim Petras is a 29-year-old actress who was born on August 27, 1992.

Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany is the birthplace of the pop diva.

Petras was severely bullied as a child, despite the fact that she has always been an advocate for herself and her rights.

“I didn’t have many friends in school when I was a kid,” she said in an interview with People.

“I despised going to school because I was regularly bullied.”

I used to rush home from school and watch Gwen Stefani music videos, and I felt like it was the only way I could get away from my problems.”

She’s always loved pop music and has admired icons like Madonna and Kylie Minogue since she was a child.

Becoming a popstar is Petras’ ultimate dream come true.

Kim Petras is estimated to be worth around (dollar)4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Turn Off the Light, a Halloween-themed EP, was released on October 1, 2018.

Clarity, Petras’ first studio album, was released in 2019.

Turn Off the Light: Volume Two was released later that year.

Petras has worked with major artists such as Kygo and Charli XCX, and has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

She’s also been nominated for a number of awards, including the GLAAD Media Award.

