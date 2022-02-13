What is Kodak Black’s current relationship status?

KODAK BLACK is a well-known rapper who first gained notoriety in 2014.

Here’s what we know about his dating life so far.

Essence, an Atlanta-based model and performer, is rumored to be dating Kodak Black.

They were seen together at a Panthers vs.

Essence told her Instagram followers that they were going to a Canucks game in January 2022, and that it was their second date.

Essence is a rapper who wants to make it big in the music industry.

Back It Up was her first song, which she released on YouTube on December 10, 2021.

According to reports, the rumored couple is collaborating on a song.

Kodak has been featured in multiple photos on Essence’s Instagram account.

The US Sun contacted Kodak’s team for comment on the rumored romance, but no response was received at the time of publication.

Kodak Black and Mellow Rackz, a fellow musician, announced their engagement in February 2021.

The two called it quits just a few months after the proposal.

Kodak was previously linked to Maranda Johnson, with whom he is expecting a child in 2022.

Jammiah Broomfield, his ex-girlfriend, and he have a son together.

Kodak Black, a rapper who rose to prominence in 2014, was born on June 11, 1997.

His debut album, released in 2017, reached number three on the Billboard 200 chart.

Kodak Black has a net worth of around (dollar)600,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Painting Pictures, Dying to Live, and Bill Israel are the three albums that the Florida native has released.

A shooting occurred outside of The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles, California, around 2.45 a.m. on Saturday morning.

According to the LAPD, shots were fired after a fight broke out outside the venue, and three victims – all men – were struck.

Kodak Black was among the injured.

All three are expected to recover fully after sustaining no life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still going on.

