What Is Logan Brown Doing Now on ‘Sister Wives?’ Fans Want to Know What Kody and Janelle’s Oldest Son Is Up To.

‘Sister Wives’: Where Is Logan Brown Now? Fans Want to Know What Kody and Janelle’s Oldest Son Is Up To

Sister Wives is one of the most popular shows on the TLC network, according to many fans.

The 2010 television series follows the life of a polygamist family.

Fans have watched as the Brown family has moved from state to state, welcomed new children, and engaged in verbal sparring with those who disagree with their way of life.

Since Christine Brown announced her separation from patriarch Kody Brown, all eyes have been on the family.

Many fans are now curious as to what the older children are up to, particularly Logan Brown.

Janelle’s new (dollar)82K mobile home with bunk beds https:t.coCjYT6qXupYpic.twitter.comBK2TMgG0Nq Inside Sister Wives star Janelle’s new (dollar)82K mobile home with bunk beds https:t.coCjYT6qXupY

Browns are a big family.

Even die-hard fans of the show may struggle to remember everyone’s names and relationships.

Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn are Kody’s four wives.

Kody has a total of 18 children.

Most of the children on Sister Wives have appeared in some capacity over the years.

Logan, the oldest son of Kody and Janelle Brown, is one of the children who participates in the “confessional-style” interviews; others, especially the younger children, prefer to remain in the background.

Logan was a frequent guest star on Sister Wives during the show’s early seasons.

He was a prominent figure from 2010 to 2014, performing chores and interacting with his siblings.

Many viewers admired his sweet sense of humor, sense of responsibility, and concern for his siblings.

Logan, on the other hand, seemed to vanish from the show after 2014.

Logan’s appearance on Sister Wives is likely to be the last.

According to Distractify, he stepped down from his role on the TLC show once he started college in 2014.

Logan earned his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in 2020.

Janelle did, however, take to Instagram to congratulate her son on his dedication and hard work.

This was a rare glimpse of Logan as a child.

He’s currently pursuing a career and spending time with his fiancée, Michelle Petty.

Kody, who is known for his openness, has spoken about his son.

Despite Logan not following many of the Mormon rules that the Brown family does, the patriarch said in a 2019 podcast interview that he approves of the way his son is going about his life.

‘Sister Wives’ is a television series about two sisters who are married to each other.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Inside Sister Wives star Janelle’s new $82K mobile home featuring bunk beds https://t.co/CjYT6qXupYpic.twitter.com/BK2TMgG0Nq — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) June 29, 2021