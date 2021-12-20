What is Mr Beast’s motivation for giving away so much money?

Mr Beast gives away a lot of money for no reason.

MR BEAST is a Youtuber, internet personality, businessman, and philanthropist from the United States.

The 23-year-old is known for generously awarding large sums of money to his fans.

Mr Beast has given away millions of dollars to viewers since going viral in 2017.

The Youtuber is able to give away large sums of money without it affecting his personal net worth thanks to brand deals and video views.

Mr Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is known as “Youtube’s biggest philanthropist.” He began donating when he began receiving sponsorships from companies like Quid.

He began donating money to the homeless, Twitch streamers, family, friends, and followers.

He walked around his city at one point, handing out (dollar)1,000 to a number of homeless people.

Donaldson’s generosity grows in tandem with his popularity.

Donaldson held a rock, paper, scissors streaming competition in 2020, with a grand prize of (dollar)250,000.

After winning a competition, he gave (dollar)300,000 to the D’Amelio family, who have gone viral on TikTok.

Donaldson held his own competition following the release of Squid Game, but without the violence.

(dollar)456K was the grand prize.

Donaldson explains that the money he gives away helps him to continue his career as a Youtuber in a number of videos on his channel.

He receives millions of views with each donation.

For him, these views become a return on investment from which he can profit.

“My parents aren’t that rich… every dollar I’ve ever made came from Youtube, and Youtube just pays better than you think,” Donaldson said in a 2018 video about his earnings.

He went viral once for donating (dollar)100,000 to his mother, who initially flatly refused the money.

Donaldson then explained that she would have to accept the money in order for him to receive the views for which he is compensated.

“I don’t have a viral video if I don’t give it to you,” Donaldson said in the video.

“So, you’re using me for views?” his mother asks. Donaldson responds that yes, there will be more views, but she will still get the money he promised.

Donaldson is a Kansas native who was born on May 7, 1998.

He began uploading videos of video game playthroughs and net worth estimates of fellow Youtubers to Youtube in 2012.

He uploaded a video of himself counting to 100,000 in January of 2017, which took him 40 hours.

After going viral, he entered PewDiePie’s competition to become Youtube’s most subscribed channel.

In 2020, he opened MrBeast, a virtual restaurant…

