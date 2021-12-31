What is Mr.

Mr. What is his name?

MR Beast is a YouTuber known for his online stunts and is widely regarded as a pioneer in the field of philanthropic stunt videos.

The internet sensation is said to earn (dollar)3 million per month.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mr Beast is worth (dollar)25million.

He is one of the highest-paid YouTubers in the world, according to reports.

Mr Beast has given away millions of dollars to various viewers since going viral in 2017.

The Youtuber is able to give away large sums of money without it affecting his personal net worth thanks to brand deals and video views.

Mr Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is known as “Youtube’s biggest philanthropist.” He began donating after receiving sponsorships from companies like Quid.

He began giving money to the homeless, Twitch streamers, family, friends, and followers, among others.

He walked around his city at one point, handing out (dollar)1,000 to a number of homeless people.

Donaldson’s generosity increases as his celebrity grows.

Donaldson is a Kansas native who was born on May 7, 1998.

He began uploading videos of video game playthroughs and net worth estimates of fellow YouTubers to Youtube in 2012.

He uploaded a video in January 2017 in which he counted to 100,000 in 40 hours.

Following his viral success, he entered PewDiePie’s competition to become Youtube’s most subscribed channel.

In the year 2020, he opened MrBeast Burger, a virtual restaurant.

Customers can order Beast Burgers through online delivery services, and various restaurants can purchase franchise rights to the burgers.

Donaldson has also established Beast Philanthropy, his own charity.

He teamed up with NASA engineer Mark Rober to raise funds for Team Trees, a project that will see millions of trees planted worldwide.

The Youtuber has also contributed to the raising of over (dollar)18.5 million for Team Seas, a program that aims to clean up the oceans.

His Youtube channel has over 85.6 million subscribers, with billions of views.

