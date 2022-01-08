What is Pokimane’s background, and why was she kicked off Twitch?

What is Pokimane’s name, and why was she kicked off Twitch?

TWITCH is a live-streaming platform that allows gamers and content creators to share their daily lives with their audiences.

Popular user Pokimane was banned from the site for 48 hours on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Pokimane is Imane Anys, and she was born on May 14, 1996.

The Moroccan-Canadian internet personality rose to fame after broadcasting video game content, specifically League of Legends and Fortnite, on Twitch.

Pokimane is also a part of OfflineTV, a group of content creators who create online social entertainment.

Since 2013, the 25-year-old has been streaming on Twitch.

By 2017, she had become one of the platform’s most popular accounts.

In the same year, she was named Best Twitch Streamer by the Shorty Awards.

She was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2021, and she has over 8.5 million YouTube subscribers.

Pokimane has multiple YouTube accounts, including Pokimane, Pokimane Too, Pokimane VODS, Poki ASMR, and imane, in addition to Twitch.

She made a cameo appearance in the 2021 film Free Guy, as well as the music video for Sub Urban’s Inferno.

Twitch banned user Pokimane for 48 hours on January 7, 2022.

She broke copyright laws by livestreaming Avatar: The Last Airbender episodes to over 25K viewers.

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) makes it illegal to create and distribute technology, devices, or services that are designed to get around copyrighted works’ access controls.

Unpermitted use of copyrighted music typically attracts more criticism than unpermitted use of TV and film, but Twitch has complete control over what they will and will not allow on their platform.

On Twitch, a new trend has seen creators livestreaming various television shows and movies, commenting and answering questions along the way.

Pokimane joked on Twitter, “The fire nation attacked,” referring to the series that led to her temporary suspension.

“Confirmed 48-hour suspension!” she continued, “see you guys Monday morning for a 12-hour comeback stream.”

Twitch is a real-time streaming platform that allows users to broadcast their activities in real time.

Twitch streamers can “broadcast” their gameplay or activity by sharing their screens with subscribers or fans who can listen in and watch them play in real time.

Twitch is typically used by gamers to teach other users how to complete levels in various video games.

Anyone interested in lifestyle casting about topics such as music or food can use Twitch.

The platform went live in 2011 and has since attracted millions of users.

