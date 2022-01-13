What Is Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Simon Guobadia’s Net Worth?

Porsha Williams’ fiancee, Simon Guobadia, has a net worth of $1 million.

Porsha Williams is an actress and television personality who rose to prominence as one of the stars of the hit reality show The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Williams left RHOA in 2021 after nearly a decade to start her own spinoff series, Porsha’s Family Matters, after nearly a decade on the show.

Williams’ love life has long been a hot topic among her fans, and she has been involved in a hot romance with the estranged husband of her RHOA co-star, Falynn Guobadia, for nearly a year.

With Williams and her man engaged and on the verge of getting married, many fans are digging deep to learn everything they can about Simon Guobadia.

Williams and Simon Guobadia began dating in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, when cast member Falynn Guobadia invited Williams and a few other friends over to her house for a get-together.

Viewers watched as Simon Guobadia, Falynn Guobadia’s husband, fist-bumped Williams for the first time on camera.

Simon Guobadia married his wife in January 2021 and filed for divorce.

After appearing to reconcile a few weeks later, Guobadia filed for divorce for the second time in February of that year.

By May, Simon Guobadia had confirmed his relationship with Williams on social media, much to the chagrin of some of Williams’ cast members.

Williams claimed that fellow RHOA star Cynthia Bailey was especially shady after Simon Guobadia and Williams announced their engagement, refusing to send even a congratulatory text.

Despite the disapproval of Williams’ co-stars, Williams and Simon Guobadia have remained together to this day—and many fans are wondering if Simon Guobadia is as wealthy as he appears on reality television. With an estimated net worth of around (dollar)40 million, according to Exact Net Worth, Simon Guobadia is a very wealthy man.

Simon Guobadia is a Nigerian entrepreneur, producer, and businessman who studied at Loyola College Ibada before relocating to the United States and enrolling at the University of the District of Columbia.

Guobadia earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1993.

