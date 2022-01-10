What is Shauna Rae’s condition and who is she?

SHAUNA Rae suffers from a rare condition that causes her to appear younger than she actually is.

Her daily struggles are chronicled in a TLC documentary.

I Am Shauna Rae, a new TLC reality show starring Shauna Rae, will premiere in the fall.

On January 11, 2022, TLC will release a documentary.

The series focuses on Shauna’s struggles in the United States as a result of her appearance, which makes her appear several years younger than she is.

According to the TLC documentary, she suffers from a rare condition that causes her to appear younger than her actual age.

When Shauna was a baby, she was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

As a result, she needed treatment to help her deal with it.

Despite the fact that she was in remission, the treatment rendered her pituitary gland virtually inactive.

Because she stands at 3 ft 10 inches, she appears to be an 8-year-old child, despite the fact that she is 22 years old.

“If you looked at me, you would think I’m just a normal little girl, doing normal little girl things with my fun, crazy family,” she says in the documentary.

But the truth is that I am not a small child.

I’m a woman, a 22-year-old trapped in an eight-year-old’s body.”

A bartender tells Shauna, “We don’t allow kids,” in the trailer.

When she goes to get a tattoo, the show also shows her debating her age.

When she tries to join a gym, she is asked about her age as well.

Shauna then goes on to talk about how her illness has impacted her dating life and how difficult it is to find the right person.

“I attract creeps, a**holes, and idiots,” she says, expressing her disappointment with her dating life.

It’s nerve-wracking to put myself out there, but happiness requires some risk.”

Overall, the film demonstrates how her family helps her face the challenges she faces on a daily basis.

