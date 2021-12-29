What Is ‘Single’s Inferno,’ According to Song Ji-a’s Youtube Channel and Instagram?

What Is ‘Single’s Inferno,’ According to Song Ji-a’s Youtube and Instagram Accounts?

Single’s Inferno pits men and women against each other in a race to find love.

The contestants’ jobs and ages are kept a secret on the Netflix show, but some have been revealed.

Song Ji-a’s YouTube channel and Instagram account can be found here.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first four episodes of Single’s Inferno!]

The cast of Single’s Inferno is forced to live together on a deserted island with limited food and water.

Only if they choose each other for paradise can they go to paradise.

They’re also forbidden from disclosing their ages or occupations to one another.

In the first episode, Song Ji-a called herself “cute and sexy.”

She stated that she values physical attraction and prefers tall men.

Personality and money, according to Song, are also important to her.

She was certain that none of the other women would be able to defeat her.

She’s been to paradise on numerous occasions.

The first time was with Kim Hyeon-joong, when she told him about her job.

Song Ji-a is a beauty content creator who is 25 years old.

She claims to have 500,000 subscribers after a year and a half of doing it.

Her YouTube channel is still active.

Her most recent video is a makeup tutorial that ends with her going out to eat and showing her how long her makeup lasted.

She recently released a video in which she reads fan assumptions about herself.

She doesn’t have a crush for long, according to one of them.

She stated, “No, I don’t.”

“It’s difficult for me to have a crush on someone.

My expectations are as lofty as Mt. Everest.

Mount Everest is the highest point on the planet.

I don’t have anyone to have a crush on right now.

And I don’t think I’ll have to make any adjustments for a man.”

The reality star now has over 800,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she also posts videos about other aspects of her life.

Song’s Instagram account is also open to the public.

She currently has one million followers on Instagram.

She also includes a link to her dog’s Instagram account.

So far in the first four episodes of the show, Song has been on the field.

After that, she went to paradise with Kim and Choi Si-Hun.

In the first episode, however, she stated that none of the men are her type.

The fourth episode ended with a new man and woman appearing on the scene…

