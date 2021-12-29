What Is ‘Squid Game?’ A Complete Guide to Netflix’s Hit Drama Series

What Is ‘Squid Game?’ A Comprehensive Look at Netflix’s Hit Drama Series

It’s either win or die trying.

From the moment it was released on Netflix in September, Squid Game drew in viewers with its high-stakes take on classic Korean children’s games.

“Squid Game was the most physically aggressive childhood game I played in neighborhood alleys as a kid, which is why I also loved it,” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said at a South Korean press conference the same month the show’s title and premise were announced.

“I chose it as the show’s title because it is, in a way, the most symbolic game that reflects today’s competitive society.”

After accepting an ominous invitation to play a series of children’s games in episode one, 456 players fight for their lives — and a cash reward that starts at (dollar)38 million dollars and rises into the billions — in episode two.

Masked guards in pink suits monitor each round, while the Front Man keeps an eye on everything.

When the contestants realize that every challenge comes with the risk of injury or death, the nine-episode series quickly takes a dark turn.

Fans learn more about each player, including Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), who lived with his mother after getting divorced before taking part in the brutal competition.

Week after week, viewers must consider which players — who have all been assigned a number and a matching uniform in their isolated bubble — can be trusted and which ones will go to any length to survive.

The deadly challenges and high-risk outcomes, according to Dong-hyuk, 50, are also a commentary on the world over the last decade.

“I wanted to write a story that was an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society, something that depicted extreme competition, similar to the extreme competition that exists in life.”

But I wanted to use characters that we’ve all met in real life,” he told Variety earlier this month.

“As a survival game, it’s both entertaining and dramatic.

The games depicted are extremely simple and straightforward.

This allows viewers to concentrate on the characters rather than trying to decipher the rules.”

The showrunner, who also wrote Silenced and The Fortress, stated that he started working on the project as.

