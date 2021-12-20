What Is Stephen King’s All-Time Best-Selling Book?

What Is Stephen King’s All-Time Best-Selling Novel?

For decades, Stephen King has been regarded as one of the world’s most prolific authors.

He’s established himself as one of the genre’s undisputed masters.

Though King’s early works are still the best-selling books of his nearly 50-year career, a steady stream of popular TV and big-screen adaptations only adds to his legend.

So, which of King’s books is the best-selling of all time, and how did he overcome personal issues to get back on track? It’s been a long, often strange journey for one of the most famous authors since he burst onto the scene in the 1970s.

The Shining, written by Stephen King and published in 1977, has become a cultural phenomenon.

It’s not only his best-rated book on Goodreads, but it’s also his best-selling book of all time.

Writing Beginner estimates that it has sold close to 700,000 copies, which is more than double the sales of runner-up Carrie, despite the fact that reliable sales data is surprisingly difficult to come by.

The legacy of The Shining, on the other hand, is far more complex.

The novel seemed like a natural fit for the big screen, telling the terrifying story of Overlook Hotel caretaker Jack Torrance — until King learned what legendary director Stanley Kubrick had planned for the material.

Despite the fact that Stanley Kubrick’s version with Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall has become a legend in its own right, King openly disliked Kubrick’s overly cold interpretation.

Since then, he’s been critical of it.

A story in Far Out Magazine described King and Kubrick arguing over the phone about the nature of evil and hell, a philosophical difference they never resolved.

According to IndieWire, King even took a shot at Kubrick in his 2018 novel The Outsider, despite the fact that he has said he enjoys all of Kubrick’s other films.

Animosity aside, the uneasy creative union paid off: The Shining is still a huge hit for both King and Kubrick.

Because King’s books have such a long shelf life, his first books are still among the best-selling.

The Shining, Carrie, and Salem’s Lot are the No. 2 and No. 3 films, respectively.

No. 2 and No.

King gets three stars, followed by Misery and Pet Sematary.

Become a Writer Today, which ranks books based on the number of five-star reviews, reports that all five of King’s best-selling books also appear near the top of his Goodreads list.

The lone exception…

