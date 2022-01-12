What is the background of Harry James Thornton and who is he?

Who is Harry James Thornton, and where did he come from?

In January 2022, E! will premiere a new reality series starring celebrities’ children.

Harry James Thornton, a 27-year-old real estate agent from Los Angeles, is one of the cast members.

Harry James Cherniak is the son of actor Billy Bob Thornton and former Playboy model Pietra Dawn Cherniak, and was born on June 19, 1994.

Harry James has worked as a prop master on a variety of Hollywood productions, including Goliath and SWAT, in addition to his real estate career.

Harry James is described as “a charismatic enigma with a burning love for success” in his biography on the Aaron Kirman Group website.

On May 30, 2019, Harry James announced his engagement to a longtime girlfriend on Instagram.

It’s unclear if they’ll stay together.

In a sneak peek of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, Harry James opens up about his feelings toward fellow castmate Tay Hasselhoff.

He goes to a confessional after Tay says she felt “very connected” to Harry James but sees him more as a younger brother.

He asks the camera, “Why do blonde girls never like me?”

Tay works for the Aaron Kirman Group, just like Harry James.

Billy Bob Thornton is an actor, writer, director, and musician who was born on August 4, 1955.

Billy Bob has had six marriages and four children with three different women.

From 1978 to 1980, he was married to Melissa Lee Gatlin, with whom he had one daughter, Amanda.

Billy Bob married Toni Lawrence, a fellow actress, in 1986 and divorced two years later.

In 1990, he married actress Cynda Williams again.

In 1992, the two parted ways.

Billy Bob married Pietra, the mother of Harry James and William, the following year.

In 1997, the couple divorced.

Billy Bob married Angelina Jolie for a short time in 2000.

On October 22, 2014, he tied the knot with Connie Angland.

Bella is the only child they have together.

Since his debut in the late 1980s, Billy Bob has appeared in over 50 films and television shows.

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, a new E! reality series called Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules will premiere with two episodes back-to-back.

Ranch Rules sends eight celebrity offspring to a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on the show Relatively Famous.

The official plot synopsis reads, “Known for their celebrity parents, the cast is trading in designer labels for chaps and cowboy boots as they set out to prove that they are more than just their famous last names.”

“The ranch owners task them with all the outrageous, messy, and challenging jobs that come with working on a ranch during their 30-day stay.”

As an example…

