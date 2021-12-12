What is the best way to get my hands on Travis Scott’s new fragment x Air Jordan 1 High?

What is the best way to get Travis Scott’s new fragment x Air Jordan 1 High?

TRAVIS Scott’s latest creation has the sneaker community in a frenzy.

With the release of his new Air Jordan 1 High, the rapper is becoming a household name in the fashion industry.

Travis’s new Air Jordan 1 will be released on July 29, 2021.

Travis teamed up with Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara to create footwear for Nike.

Travis Scott, Fragment Design, and Jordan 1 High are all featured on the triple-branded sneakers.

The multidisciplinary imprint created by Fujiwara is referred to as a “fragment.”

The shoes, which are part of the popular Air Force 1 series, have a royal blue, white, and black color scheme and, as their name suggests, provide a firm grip around the wearer’s ankle.

Travis has previously teamed up with Nike, releasing his Cactus Jack Air Jordans in May of this year.

On the Nike website, the Air Jordan 1 is no longer available for purchase.

They are, however, only available in limited quantities online at places like The Sole Supplier, GOAT, Flight Club, and The Darkside Initiative, among others.

The shoes were released through Nike SNKRS via a 15-minute draw at 8 a.m. (1 p.m. UK time).

Those who want to buy the Air Jordan Highs, on the other hand, will have to pay a hefty price.

Depending on the retailer, any new pair of the much-anticipated collaboration costs between (dollar)180 and (dollar)2,937.

The shoes were sold out as soon as they were released, and sneakerheads were given the opportunity to win a pair through raffles.

Despite Travis’ involvement in the Astroworld mass casualty controversy, fans are willing to pay over (dollar)3,000 for the shoes on several sneaker sites.

For a pair of the shoes, some bids start at (dollar)2,000 and have reached (dollar)4,000.

Nike is planning to re-raffle any unclaimed pairs, which is a common practice for hyped releases.

Travis’ Air Jordan 1 Highs are going to be no different.

Fans of the Travis Scott x Hiroshi Fujiwara x Air Jordan were encouraged to log on to Instagram and follow every retailer who had sold them.

According to the website SNKR Empire, online retailers such as Solebox, BSTN, End Clothing, Offspring, and SneakersnStuff have already started holding raffles.