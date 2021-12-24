What is the best way to watch Santa Claus Is Coming to Town?

RankinBass Productions in New York City produced the 1970 stop motion Christmas television special Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

The movie has since become a beloved Christmas classic.

Santa Claus is Coming to Town tells the story of how Santa Claus evolved into the jolly red-and-white-wearing patriarch we know and love.

SD Kluger, the story’s narrator, is on his way to deliver letters to old Saint Nick when he gets sidetracked by his story.

We learn not only how Santa Claus got his start, but also how he and Mrs. Claus met.

Claus found each other before and once a year brings joy to the world.

The voice cast for Santa Claus Is Coming to Town is listed below.

Santa Claus is Coming to Town is frequently broadcast on ABC during the holiday season, but if you miss a live broadcast, you can always catch it on demand with Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

Santa Claus is Coming to Town is also available on PeacockTV.

Additionally, the film is available for (dollar)1.99 on Amazon Prime.

For up-to-the-minute updates on Santa’s whereabouts, check out our Santa tracker live blog.

