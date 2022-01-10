What is the best way to watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot?

THE FRESH Prince of Bel-Air will be revived in 2022, with a dramatized version premiering in February.

Will Smith, a former Fresh Prince, is an executive producer on Bel-Air.

On February 13, 2022, the reboot of Fresh Prince, simply titled Bel-Air, will premiere on television.

The trailer for the upcoming series premiered on Peacock on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Viewers get a first look at the dramatic remake of the beloved 1990s comedy series during the three-minute preview.

The official plot synopsis states, “Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’

“As these two worlds collide, Will must reckon with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world unlike the only one he’s ever known.”

The reboot was supposed to debut in 2021, but it was pushed back due to showrunner changes during production.

The first three episodes of season one will be released on the same day as the season premiere on Super Bowl Sunday.

Then, on a weekly basis, new episodes will be released.

A large number of new and familiar faces will appear in the reboot.

Will, the “fresh prince,” will be played by Jabari Bank, while Uncle Phil will be played by Adrian Holmes, and Aunt Viv will be played by Cassandra Freeman.

Carlton, Hilary, and Ashley, Will’s cousins, will be brought back to life through the eyes of Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, and Akira Akbar.

Jordan L Jones (Jazz) and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa) are two of the show’s recurring characters.

The first episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired on September 10, 1990.

The sitcom ended on May 20, 1996, after six seasons.

Will Smith played Will, a native of West Philadelphia who was sent to live with his wealthy family in Bel-Air, a posh California neighborhood.

The show followed the antics of a teen Will as he learns to survive in a new environment, and it frequently featured heavy themes intertwined within the comedy – Fresh Prince tackled gang violence, drug use, and racism.

A reunion special featuring the surviving cast members aired on HBO Max in November of 2020.

After passing away in 2013, James Avery, who played the original Uncle Phil, was honored during the special.

