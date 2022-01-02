What is the best way to watch the new Kardashian show on Hulu?

A new Hulu show will bring the Kardashians back to TV.

The Kardashians will return to television in 2022, 14 years after their long-running E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians was canceled, according to Kris Jenner, because the family wanted to spend time away from the cameras.

Everyone involved was “emotional” when it came to making the decision, she said.

According to reports, the decision to cancel the show was based on financial considerations.

According to reports, the family requested more money in exchange for more seasons, but E! declined.

The family inked a lucrative deal with Hulu to create content for the streaming service exclusively.

According to a source, this new show will be an “entirely different concept” than what fans are used to, and will focus not only on the family, but also on Kim’s journey as a lawyer and Kourtney’s newest engagement.

“The entire family will be on the new show,” a source told Us Weekly, “but Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Kris [Kardashian] will be on it the most.”

“There’s a lot of emphasis on Kim’s journey as a lawyer, which fans got a taste of last season.”

They’re trying to make [the new show]political.”

The stars are also “having more control” of the new show, according to the insider, which is something they didn’t always have at E!

The source went on to say, “It’s an entirely different concept.”

“It’s more stylish, and they’ve just begun filming.”

They’re going to try to film as quietly as possible in order to keep it a surprise for fans.”

After it was revealed that their engagement party was filmed for the new show, fans are expecting to see a lot more of Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker.

The members of the Kardashian-Jenner family each posted the first promo for the new show to their Instagram profiles on December 31, 2021.

The short clip begins with a message to fans: “When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins,” followed by a shot of Kris and her children wishing everyone a “Happy New Year.”

An exact release date has yet to be announced, but Khloé revealed on Ellen DeGeneres that fans can expect episodes as soon as January 2022.

In January 2021, Kourtney and Travis’ relationship was confirmed, and just eight months later, on October 17, the Blink-182 drummer proposed at an upscale beachfront resort in Montecito, California, and…

